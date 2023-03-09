Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

Rep. Eric Swalwell tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell the responsibility for whitewashing the January 6th attack “lies at the feet” of Speaker McCarthy who he says allowed Fox to distort the truth by giving only Tucker Carlson access to the footage. Swalwell says MAGA Republicans will perpetuate these lies for the entertainment value despite knowing “there’s real violent costs to them doing so.”March 9, 2023