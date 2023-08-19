Rep. Swalwell: Justice is no longer sleeping on Donald Trump

At least 111 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires as electric company sued05:41
Law professor asks ‘Why are so many of Trump’s alleged co-conspirators lawyers?’04:21
- Now Playing
Rep. Swalwell: Justice is no longer sleeping on Donald Trump04:04
- UP NEXT
‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts pan Trump calling for 2026 Jan. 6 trial date05:44
Lawrence: Georgia is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up10:47
Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’07:26
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Prosecutors will ‘follow the facts’ in Trump election interference case06:12
Lawrence: Historians & screenwriters will use GA case to tell the story of Trump election plot08:52
'Significant legal peril': Andrew Weissmann on Giuliani calling RICO charge 'ridiculous'04:16
RICO and beyond: Fmr. federal prosecutor on charges Trump may face in Georgia06:40
'We're so happy': Tribal leaders praise Biden making sacred lands a national monument06:32
Sen. Tina Smith: GOP has a ‘values problem’ on abortion rights05:36
Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer John Lauro’s words against him in court04:35
Sen. Sherrod Brown: Ohio abortion rights win is a ‘victory for the country’05:25
After new Justice Thomas bombshell, Sen. Whitehouse says SCOTUS scandals will get worse05:23
Lawrence: Trump’s social media outburst offers an accurate diagnosis of himself04:17
David Hogg: We can't hide from the responsibility to fight for a better future05:27
D.A. Fani Willis responds to racist and sexist Trump attack ad05:48
Lawrence: Trump's lawyers are too cowardly to quit or to tell Trump to shut up08:15
NYT: Secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden's win11:08
At least 111 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires as electric company sued05:41
Law professor asks ‘Why are so many of Trump’s alleged co-conspirators lawyers?’04:21
- Now Playing
Rep. Swalwell: Justice is no longer sleeping on Donald Trump04:04
- UP NEXT
‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts pan Trump calling for 2026 Jan. 6 trial date05:44
Lawrence: Georgia is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up10:47
Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’07:26
Play All