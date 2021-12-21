Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is 'piecing it all together'
05:47
Share this -
copied
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) joins Lawrence to discuss explain how the January 6th committee’s investigation is revealing how some Republicans were “willing to abuse every level of power” to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results.Dec. 21, 2021
Lawrence: Manchin's ‘no’ doesn't mean that Biden's agenda is dead
11:12
Now Playing
Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is 'piecing it all together'
05:47
UP NEXT
Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years
06:56
Wisconsin Republicans ramp up efforts to subvert democracy
04:28
US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers
03:10
Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass