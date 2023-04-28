IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

The Last Word

Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee to discuss Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones, Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr and Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, all of whom are leading the charge among young Americans to fight back against GOP extremism.April 28, 2023

    Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

