The Last Word

Rep. Stanton: Griner's release is 'a great day for all Americans'

04:53

Rep. Greg Stanton, a friend of Brittney Griner who advocated for her release, tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi he’s proud of the work he and the Biden administration did to bring her home and vows to keep fighting for other wrongfully detained Americans like Paul Whelan.Dec. 10, 2022

