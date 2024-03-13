IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Scott Perry is on ‘Mount Rushmore of extremists,’ says Dem challenger
March 13, 2024

The Last Word

Rep. Scott Perry is on ‘Mount Rushmore of extremists,’ says Dem challenger

04:06

Marine Corps veteran Mike O’Brien is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Scott Perry. O’Brien joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how his campaign has “built a coalition to beat [Perry]” and how O’Brien’s national service background “resonates whether you are a Democrat or Republican.”March 13, 2024

