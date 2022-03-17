Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’

Rep. Adam Schiff tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that he agrees with President Biden that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who has the “blood of children on his hands,” calling Russian bombing in Ukraine “indiscriminate at best.” Schiff describes what it was like listening to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak to Congress and how new U.S. military aid will help Ukraine.March 17, 2022