  • Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’

  • Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’

    Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’

    Lawrence: Vladimir Putin knows he's killing babies

  • Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

  • Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

  • Pregnant woman & baby die after Russian hospital attack

  • ‘This invasion galvanized Ukrainian society’: Joshua Yaffa on his reporting from Ukraine

  • ‘I’ve never expected to see anything like that’: Shocking anti-war protest on Russian State TV

  • Addressing the Ukrainian refugee crisis

  • ‘I’m proud to be Ukrainian’: Family shares story of fleeing Putin’s war

  • Presidential historian: Large conflicts don’t begin as large conflicts

  • Russia says U.S. declared 'economic war' while lying about war in Ukraine

  • Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks

  • Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia

  • Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war

  • Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

  • ‘Really grim’: Russian attacks ‘pulverizing’ quiet Ukrainian town

  • As war drags on, Russia expert says ‘Putin needs to watch his back’

The Last Word

Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’

Rep. Adam Schiff tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that he agrees with President Biden that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who has the “blood of children on his hands,” calling Russian bombing in Ukraine “indiscriminate at best.” Schiff describes what it was like listening to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak to Congress and how new U.S. military aid will help Ukraine.March 17, 2022

