IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Outtakes of Trump’s Jan. 6 video to rioters ‘likely exist’

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    'It's completely insane': Jan. 6 Cmte.’s letter to Ivanka shows Trump White House chaos

    06:30

  • Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy

    08:20

  • Biden calls out GOP at marathon press conference: 'What are they for?'

    03:01

  • Norm Ornstein: Voting rights has ‘died on the sword of the filibuster’

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died

    05:47

  • Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani

    06:49

  • Plausible or overblown? Divided America leads to civil war speculation

    10:28

  • Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights

    02:26

  • Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight

    05:08

  • Dr. Kizzy Corbett on omicron: ‘A boosted, vaccinated person’ will fight this virus away

    09:02

  • Rep. Lawrence: Public servants are ‘critical’ to democracy

    04:36

  • Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation

    05:40

  • Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?

    03:32

  • Arizona Democrat: Republicans are ‘coming for your vote’

    05:10

  • Chris Hayes: People get indicted for a lot less than what Trump has done

    04:27

  • 'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight

    03:51

  • Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted

    09:30

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin

    05:36

  • Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’

    05:44

The Last Word

Rep. Schiff: Outtakes of Trump’s Jan. 6 video to rioters ‘likely exist’

01:35

January 6th Select Cmte. member Rep. Adam Schiff joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the possibility that, among the Trump White House records that could be uncovered, are outtakes of Trump's infamous January 6th video in which Trump told Capitol rioters, "We love you. You're very special."Jan. 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Outtakes of Trump’s Jan. 6 video to rioters ‘likely exist’

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    'It's completely insane': Jan. 6 Cmte.’s letter to Ivanka shows Trump White House chaos

    06:30

  • Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy

    08:20

  • Biden calls out GOP at marathon press conference: 'What are they for?'

    03:01

  • Norm Ornstein: Voting rights has ‘died on the sword of the filibuster’

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died

    05:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All