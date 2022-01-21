Rep. Schiff: Outtakes of Trump’s Jan. 6 video to rioters ‘likely exist’
January 6th Select Cmte. member Rep. Adam Schiff joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the possibility that, among the Trump White House records that could be uncovered, are outtakes of Trump's infamous January 6th video in which Trump told Capitol rioters, "We love you. You're very special."Jan. 21, 2022
