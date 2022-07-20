IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

04:42

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Congressman Adam Schiff about the January 6th Committee’s attempts to obtain text messages from the day of the January 6th Capitol riot that were deleted by Secret Service personnel.July 20, 2022

