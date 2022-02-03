Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.
06:56
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss fmr. DOJ official Jeffrey Clark’s “effort to misuse” the Justice Dept. and how Donald Trump’s promise of pardons could “influence” witness testimony.Feb. 3, 2022
