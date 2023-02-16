IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NYT: Missing $365K latest discrepancy found in ‘mysterious’ Santos campaign filings

    03:21
    Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

    04:46
    Lawrence: Mike Pence will be forced to testify

    08:49

  • Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

    06:29

  • Why overclassification of government secrets can be ‘dangerous’

    03:16

  • Lawrence: Trump special counsel suspects criminal conduct by Trump's lawyer

    08:24

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Writing 'Caste' was an act of hope for a stronger nation

    07:05

  • Judge orders partial release of GA grand jury's Trump report

    06:00

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Killing of Tyre Nichols is about caste, not race

    05:30

  • ‘The student voice matters’: AL students protest ‘censored’ Black history program

    02:42

  • Why Trump has more classified document drama to worry about

    08:00

  • Capehart: Crazy is the new normal for the modern-day GOP

    07:21

  • House Dems introduce resolution to expel George Santos

    05:56

  • U.N Amb. on war-torn Ukraine sending rescue workers to Turkey

    03:54

  • Lawrence: House Republicans spent the day getting crushed by Democrats

    10:06

  • Lawrence: Chrissy Teigen’s description of Trump was heard in a House hearing today

    11:20

  • NYT's Jamelle Bouie: ’American democracy isn't very democratic’

    05:25

  • Rep. Connolly: Biden 'clever' to box in GOP on entitlements during SOTU

    03:14

  • Anti-Semitic flyers target Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods

    04:08

  • Lawrence: GOP's debt limit threat is biggest danger to America right now

    06:39

The Last Word

Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

04:46

The special counsel subpoenaed Mark Meadows in the investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Rep. Adam Schiff tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Meadows is in a “paramount position” to testify about Trump’s state of mind as prosecutors determine which potential charges to bring against Trump in an investigation that’s “probably nearing its conclusion.”Feb. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

