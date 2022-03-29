Rep. Schiff: DOJ needs do its part to hold Trump accountable
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the January 6th Select Committee, on the latest filing from a federal judge related to January 6th and how it shows Donald Trump likely committed a crime in his efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election.March 29, 2022
