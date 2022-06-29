IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

    09:37
  • UP NEXT

    Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

    07:18

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45

  • Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

  • Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’

    02:35

  • Sen. Tina Smith: SCOTUS ‘does not have the last word’ on abortion

    02:10

  • Lawrence: Never forget the GOP presidents who overturned Roe

    11:33

  • Sen. Whitehouse on GOP requests for Trump pardons: ‘This is not normal’

    02:27

  • Stacey Abrams: I’d protect election workers that Trump endangered

    07:35

  • Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

    07:49

  • Lawrence: Mark Shields was a ‘stranger to self-importance’

    08:32

  • Lawrence: ‘The Texas coverup is collapsing’

    10:14

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41

  • Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

    01:56

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

    04:47

  • Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

    08:46

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26

  • Lawrence: Texas GOP is more concerned with tow trucks than mass murder

    08:27

The Last Word

Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

09:37

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), member of the Jan. 6th Cmte., joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why fmr. Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony “goes right to Donald Trump and his state of mind” leading up to, during and after the attack on the Capitol.June 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

    09:37
  • UP NEXT

    Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

    07:18

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45

  • Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

  • Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’

    02:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All