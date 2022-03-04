IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant

04:32

Rep. Adam Schiff tells Lawrence O’Donnell he doesn’t understand what the strategic thinking is for Putin to “risk the release of radioactive material” by attacking a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, suggesting it signals “more incompetence” as Putin isolates himself: “I have to hope, because I don’t think he’s insane, that attacking a nuclear power plant wasn’t on the list of Russian war plans.”March 4, 2022

