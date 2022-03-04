IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Schiff: 'Can't imagine' why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant
Rep. Adam Schiff tells Lawrence O’Donnell he doesn’t understand what the strategic thinking is for Putin to “risk the release of radioactive material” by attacking a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, suggesting it signals “more incompetence” as Putin isolates himself: “I have to hope, because I don’t think he’s insane, that attacking a nuclear power plant wasn’t on the list of Russian war plans.”
March 4, 2022
Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant 04:32
