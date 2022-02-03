IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

    10:49

  • ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08

  • Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

  • Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics

    08:38

  • Groundhog Day has a whole new meaning, again

    01:24

  • FBI Director Wray: China wants to ‘replace’ the U.S. as global superpower

    02:46

  • Sen. Coons: U.S. sanctions on Russia could have ‘costs and consequences’ on allies

    08:21

  • 'Increasing belief' Putin 'will do something’ as U.S. deploys additional troops

    02:15

  • Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges: Ukraine deciding against joining NATO could be ‘political suicide’

    01:00

  • Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies

    00:31

  • Biden approves sending troops to Eastern Europe

    02:33

  • Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement

    11:04

  • VA State Sen. a social media sensation

    10:21

  • 'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme

    10:43

  • 45 bombshell: Explosive Oval Office meeting on voting machine plot revealed

    06:01

  • DCCC Chair Maloney on gerrymandering: 'I'm a guy that wants to bring a gun to a gun fight'

    08:33

  • Gov. Polis: Some GOP 'snatching defeat from the jaws of victory' by going 'anti-science'

    06:40

  • Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to appear before Jan. 6 select committee

    00:17

The Last Word

Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

04:11

From January 6th to the pandemic and vaccines, social media has provided a breeding ground for disinformation. Congressman Ro Khanna’s California district includes Silicon Valley. He tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell it’s time to regulate the social media industry arguing, “They have to have ethical responsibilities.”Feb. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

    10:49

  • ‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe

    10:08

  • Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe

    04:03

  • 'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced

    05:45

  • Playing Murdoch: 'Succession' star on money, power and politics

    08:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All