Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations
04:11
From January 6th to the pandemic and vaccines, social media has provided a breeding ground for disinformation. Congressman Ro Khanna’s California district includes Silicon Valley. He tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell it’s time to regulate the social media industry arguing, “They have to have ethical responsibilities.”Feb. 3, 2022
