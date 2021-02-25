Rep. Raul Ruiz on challenges vaccinating underserved communities

Congressman Raul Ruiz is a physician and public health expert, representing one of California’s rural districts. He tells Lawrence O’Donnell that systemic inequalities and access to resources are the biggest challenge to getting vaccines to underserved communities. “They don’t have internet to make online appointments at vaccination centers, they have to work at high risk essential jobs and don’t have hours to spend on the phone, and they’re very concerned if they test positive that they won’t be able to go to work.”