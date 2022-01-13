Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 was just one part of broader plan to overturn election

    11:20

  • Rep. Aguilar: Committee wants to ask McCarthy about Trump ‘mindset’ around Jan. 6

    04:53

  • If far-right groups are bankrupted by Jan. 6 lawsuit, ‘so be it,’ says D.C. AG

    06:53

  • Schiff on Jordan stonewalling 1/6 probe: He decided he has ‘a lot to hide’

    06:17

  • Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users

    06:51

  • See Stephen Colbert roast Trump aide for outlining 'criminal' coup on live TV

    02:16

  • Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

    05:24

  • Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up

    05:53

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.

    13:01

  • International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy

    06:24

  • Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion

    07:01

  • Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation

    05:44

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11

  • Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

    05:05

  • Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

    05:23

  • Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker

    01:48

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will

    10:56

  • Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did

    06:19

  • Ted Cruz begs for forgiveness after accurate observation of Jan. 6 reality

    10:23

  • 'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot

    09:45

The Last Word

Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte.

08:18

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) won’t cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee. Raskin says it’s because he is either hiding his outrage from Donald Trump’s base or he was implicated “in the coup” activities.Jan. 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 was just one part of broader plan to overturn election

    11:20

  • Rep. Aguilar: Committee wants to ask McCarthy about Trump ‘mindset’ around Jan. 6

    04:53

  • If far-right groups are bankrupted by Jan. 6 lawsuit, ‘so be it,’ says D.C. AG

    06:53

  • Schiff on Jordan stonewalling 1/6 probe: He decided he has ‘a lot to hide’

    06:17

  • Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users

    06:51

  • See Stephen Colbert roast Trump aide for outlining 'criminal' coup on live TV

    02:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All