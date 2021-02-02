Rep. Porter on Marjorie Taylor Greene: Republicans need to ‘stand up and do what is right’02:19
Sen. McConnell called Marjorie Taylor Greene’s lies and conspiracy theories a “cancer on the Republican Party.” Rep. Katie Porter tells Lawrence O’Donnell that she is calling on more Republicans to condemn Greene’s harmful rhetoric because Democrats want to work with a Republican Party “that we can trust to be truthful, that we can trust to stand up. We need that, especially in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency.”