Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’
Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss why the January 6 Select Committee’s work is so crucial: to prevent another attack on our democracy, like the Capitol insurrection, from ever happening again.Dec. 28, 2021
Jan. 6th committee expands investigation
