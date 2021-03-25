Rep. McBath: ‘Our constituents, whether they be Republican or Democrat’ are adversely affected by gun violence

Rep. McBath: ‘Our constituents, whether they be Republican or Democrat’ are adversely affected by gun violence03:29
Rep. Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence in 2012, tells Lawrence O’Donnell that she hopes the Senate passes a pair of bills she co-sponsored expanding background checks despite Republican opposition. She offers a message to the victims’ families to “honor the legacy of the loved one that they’ve lost and know that we are fighting as hard as we can” to honor their lives with gun safety legislation.