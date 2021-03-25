IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep. McBath: ‘Our constituents, whether they be Republican or Democrat’ are adversely affected by gun violence

03:29

Rep. Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence in 2012, tells Lawrence O’Donnell that she hopes the Senate passes a pair of bills she co-sponsored expanding background checks despite Republican opposition. She offers a message to the victims’ families to “honor the legacy of the loved one that they’ve lost and know that we are fighting as hard as we can” to honor their lives with gun safety legislation.March 25, 2021

