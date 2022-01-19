IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani 06:49
Joy Reid: Trump's 'TV lawyer' Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas 10:05 'Central figure': Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani 09:42 45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe 02:57 We're overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6 07:07 Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump's election 08:06 Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6 10:33 'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight 03:51 Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted 09:30 Oath Keeper seditious conspiracy indictment describes a threat beyond January 6th 08:28 Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ 04:43 First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack 07:26 Malcolm Nance: On Jan. 6 you saw the command cell of the Oath Keepers 08:23 'Big deal': First 'seditious conspiracy' charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect 09:51 Ted Cruz pushes far-right's favorite Jan. 6 conspiracy theory to prove loyalty 03:37 Trump nightmare? First sedition charge in Jan. 6 probe for overthrowing election 06:23 Meet the first Trump fan indicted for sedition, an anti-Obama zealot 08:27 FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack 11:38 January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme 06:37 Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is 'hiding' from the Jan. 6 Cmte. 08:18 Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has 'a lot of questions' for Rudy Giuliani 06:49
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the Jan. 6 Cmte., joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss new subpoenas issued for Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies and why this is “not the end of the inquiry.”
