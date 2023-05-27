IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Lawmakers inch closer to debt limit deal ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    03:43

  • Rep. McGovern on debt fight: House GOP are ‘unreasonable, unrealistic, and unhinged’

    05:40

  • ‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

    11:31

  • 'There will be no default': Biden addresses ongoing debt limit talks

    02:14

  • Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block

    04:33

  • ‘We don't repudiate the debts of the United States’: Rep. Raskin on GOP debt ceiling obstruction

    07:13

  • Lawrence: What if Joe Biden is doing everything right in the debt ceiling negotiations?

    16:25

  • How debt ceiling fight could rattle markets

    08:22

  • GOP negotiator on debt ceiling: ‘I don’t think things are going well’ 

    02:45

  • Hayes: What the Republican debt ceiling threat is really about

    11:02

  • Debt ceiling talks to resume after breakdown over weekend

    05:15

  • McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks

    02:59

The Last Word

Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created

07:30

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Democrats are willing to vote on the debt ceiling “tomorrow,” but Republicans are using the threat of debt default to demand spending cuts that would hurt millions of Americans.May 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Lawmakers inch closer to debt limit deal ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    03:43

  • Rep. McGovern on debt fight: House GOP are ‘unreasonable, unrealistic, and unhinged’

    05:40

  • ‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

    11:31

  • 'There will be no default': Biden addresses ongoing debt limit talks

    02:14

  • Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block

    04:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All