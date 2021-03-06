Rep. Khanna: ‘We have an obligation’ to prevent failures like Texas power crisis

Rep. Khanna: ‘We have an obligation’ to prevent failures like Texas power crisis03:22
Rep. Ro Khanna, who chairs the House Oversight subcommittee investigating the Texas power grid failure, sent a letter to ERCOT demanding answers to how millions of Texans were left without power during the winter storm. He tells Ali Velshi that his committee wants to know why Texas officials ignored recommendations to weatherize the power grid and hopes ERCOT’s former CEO will testify and “tell the American people what went wrong.”