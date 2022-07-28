IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Leaks of DOJ's criminal investigation of Trump will keep coming

    12:05

  • David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Justice has been obstructed’ in missing Secret Service texts

    05:18

  • 'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says

    07:54

  • What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

    04:50

  • Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

    05:21

  • Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

    06:26

  • ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

    01:28

  • Lawrence: Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the insurrection

    14:51

  • Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

    04:17

  • Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

    15:05

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

    03:24

  • Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

    06:36

  • Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

    04:38

  • Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

    04:42

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17

  • Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

    15:24

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

The Last Word

Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility

03:13

After asking the CEOs of firearm manufacturers about the lack of safety features on their guns, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that they should have the same safety regulations that other companies have.  July 28, 2022

  • Lawrence: Leaks of DOJ's criminal investigation of Trump will keep coming

    12:05

  • David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Justice has been obstructed’ in missing Secret Service texts

    05:18

  • 'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says

    07:54

  • What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

    04:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All