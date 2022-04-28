IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep. Katie Porter: My job is to 'hold power to account'

05:57

After grilling a consulting firm executive about his potential conflict of interest as it pertains to the opioid crisis, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California joined MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the rigor she employs and her philosophy of government when it comes to holding powerful people accountable.April 28, 2022

