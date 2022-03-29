IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Katie Porter explains Biden's billionaire tax

    08:02
The Last Word

Rep. Katie Porter explains Biden's billionaire tax

08:02

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss President Biden’s new minimum tax targeting the wealthiest Americans’ income and unrealized gains like stocks. Rep. Porter says “just because the ultra-wealthy are receiving their income in a different form … it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be taxed.”March 29, 2022

