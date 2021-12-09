Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you

Rep. Katie Porter explains the Build Back Better Bill as a series of building blocks investing in roads, bridges, cybersecurity, green energy, child care and home healthcare – and the people who do that work. “All of these things put together are what’s gonna build that strong, table, globally competitive economy,” Porter tells Lawrence. “I hope we see Republicans step up and vote for this because every American benefits from a strong, stable, competitive economy.”Dec. 9, 2021