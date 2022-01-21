IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy

08:20

Rep. Katie Porter brings her white board to the Last Word to break down the success of President Biden’s economic accomplishments during his first year in office and explains the “costs of not acting” on Biden’s Build Back Better agenda in year two.Jan. 21, 2022

