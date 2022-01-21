Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy
08:20
Rep. Katie Porter brings her white board to the Last Word to break down the success of President Biden’s economic accomplishments during his first year in office and explains the “costs of not acting” on Biden’s Build Back Better agenda in year two.Jan. 21, 2022
Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy
