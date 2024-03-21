IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Joe Neguse on taking on Rep. Clyburn’s role as Asst. Democratic Leader
March 21, 202405:01
    Rep. Joe Neguse on taking on Rep. Clyburn's role as Asst. Democratic Leader

The Last Word

Rep. Joe Neguse on taking on Rep. Clyburn’s role as Asst. Democratic Leader

05:01

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in his first interview after being elected Assistant Democratic Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Neguse’s election comes as the Republican-led House Oversight Committee holds an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.March 21, 2024

