Rep. Jeffries to Clarence Thomas: 'Why are you such a hater?'

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries called out Justice Clarence Thomas for hypocrisy in a House Judiciary Committee hearing, saying Thomas “has been an outrage and an abomination from the very beginning,” and criticized Thomas for ruling on January 6th cases despite the communication between his wife, Ginni, and Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Rep. Jeffries tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “No Supreme Court Justice … is above the law, above public scrutiny or above public accountability.”May 13, 2022