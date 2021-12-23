Rep. Jayapal: Joe Manchin wants the President to succeed
02:41
Share this -
copied
The Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss negotiating with Senator Joe Manchin on the Build Back Better Act. Rep. Jayapal says that Sen. Manchin “wants us to understand his position, we certainly want him to understand ours.”Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
Rep. Jayapal: Joe Manchin wants the President to succeed
02:41
UP NEXT
Rep. Swalwell: Jim Jordan ‘moonwalking away’ from testifying to Jan. 6 cmte.
04:47
Rep. Jim Clyburn on breakthrough Covid diagnosis: 'I feel great'
07:30
Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime
01:10
A KIND holiday gift for anyone on your list
01:20
Harvard professor: U.S. Constitution has 'anti-democratic' elements