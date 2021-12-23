IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Rep. Jayapal: Joe Manchin wants the President to succeed

02:41

The Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss negotiating with Senator Joe Manchin on the Build Back Better Act. Rep. Jayapal says that Sen. Manchin “wants us to understand his position, we certainly want him to understand ours.”Dec. 23, 2021

