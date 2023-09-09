IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Anger over Nixon pardon mirrors divide over Trump

    Rep. Gwen Moore: WI GOP ‘afraid democracy will subvert their effort to stay in power’

    Why Trump may seek removal of Georgia case to federal court

  • Michael Daly: Giuliani’s RICO expertise is ‘as fake as his hair color’

  • Lawrence: Guilty fmr. Trump aide Navarro was afraid to open his mouth in court

  • E. Jean Carroll beats Donald Trump in court - again

  • ‘He's toast, it's over’: Attorney on the evidence that could doom Trump in docs case

  • Lawrence: It was a good day for Fani Willis and a bad day for two Trump co-defendants

  • Sen. Whitehouse files ethics complaint against Justice Alito

  • Neal Katyal responds to attacks from Trump co-defendant over Burning Man festival

  • Lawrence: If Jan. 6 leader of 'Trump's army' gets 22 years, what about Trump?

  • House Dems want to subpoena Jared Kushner fund that got $2B from Saudis

  • Old video of Vivek Ramaswamy resurfaces amid criticism of his political experience

  • ‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways

  • MI Sec. of State: Election workers ‘more emboldened’ despite growing threats

  • FL officials reportedly wanted ‘opposing’ views on slavery for college-level course

  • Rep. Frost on gun violence: Let’s elect those who ‘give a damn’ about us

  • Andrew Weissmann: Mark Meadows made a lot of mistakes in his testimony

  • TN Dem Justin Jones: Tennessee GOP House Speaker ‘afraid’ of gun reforms

  • Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Eastman lied on television about GA indictment

The Last Word

Rep. Gwen Moore: WI GOP ‘afraid democracy will subvert their effort to stay in power’

Wisconsin’s GOP-led legislature is considering impeaching a liberal state Supreme Court justice after she criticized Republican gerrymandering in the state and spoke in favor of abortion rights. Democratic Congresswoman of Wisconsin Gwen Moore and the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party Ben Winkler join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discussSept. 9, 2023

