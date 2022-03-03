Rep. Gomez: Reps. Greene and Boebert heckling Biden was ‘disgusting’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who has introduced a resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the heckling she and Rep. Lauren Boebert did during the State of the Union. Rep. Gomez also discusses the ‘triggering’ feeling he had returning to the House gallery for the first time since the January 6 attack on the Capitol.March 3, 2022

