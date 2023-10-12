IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

07:39

Rep. Dan Goldman, who was in Israel with his family when Hamas attacked, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell about his experience hiding from the Hamas attacks, how his kids are grappling with the violence they experienced that is a “fact of life” for Israelis and why it’s important to draw a distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people “so that there can be peace in the Middle East.”Oct. 12, 2023

