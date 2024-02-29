IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Goldman on how Dems can rein in a ‘rogue Supreme Court’
Feb. 29, 202401:44
    Rep. Goldman on how Dems can rein in a 'rogue Supreme Court'

The Last Word

Rep. Goldman on how Dems can rein in a ‘rogue Supreme Court’

01:44

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what he says is possibly “the greatest ethical lapse” from Supreme Court justice in history: Clarence Thomas’s refusal to recuse himself from Donald Trump’s immunity case after Thomas’s wife was involved in “the conduct that underlies the criminal charges.”Feb. 29, 2024

