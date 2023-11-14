Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress

- Now Playing
Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress04:45
- UP NEXT
Author Tracy K. Smith thinks with her ancestors in new book09:20
How to protect what is human in a world of machines04:55
White supremacists show up 'to protect' Tennessee mayoral candidate10:08
GOP gerrymandering hits a wall in Alabama as court forces a fair map; Other states see hope02:09
'Challenge accepted, Elon': Mehdi lays out the hate on Musk’s Twitter in gory detail11:15
Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag05:20
Author Carl Hiaasen releases new book, has some speaking events canceled08:08
Flipping Kavanaugh: What's really behind Alabama's gerrymandering gambit07:30
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson decries 'discomfort' displacing 'knowledge, truth or history'02:34
'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later06:41
Five former Memphis officers federally indicted in Tyre Nichols case01:29
‘To reduce their persons to perpetual slavery’: Author details roots of white supremacy in new book03:41
The Last Thing: Representation Matters02:47
Conservative propaganda site targeting schools looks to expand state partnerships02:24
Court decides Alabama Republicans can’t be trusted to draw congressional maps07:10
FL officials reportedly wanted ‘opposing’ views on slavery for college-level course06:58
State hijacking of Houston schools leaves parents anxious for answers08:43
Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state08:53
Joy Reid: Conservatives finally believe in systemic oppression but think it's only real for Trump06:28
- Now Playing
Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress04:45
- UP NEXT
Author Tracy K. Smith thinks with her ancestors in new book09:20
How to protect what is human in a world of machines04:55
White supremacists show up 'to protect' Tennessee mayoral candidate10:08
GOP gerrymandering hits a wall in Alabama as court forces a fair map; Other states see hope02:09
'Challenge accepted, Elon': Mehdi lays out the hate on Musk’s Twitter in gory detail11:15
Play All