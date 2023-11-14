IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress

Following last week’s special House election in Rhode Island, Democratic Congressman Gabe Amo joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his historic win as the state’s first elected Black representative to Congress and his concerns ahead of a potential government shutdown.Nov. 14, 2023

