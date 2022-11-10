IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

03:59

 Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022

