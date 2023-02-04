IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in

02:43

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell about an appeals court ruling that people under domestic violence restraining orders still have a constitutional right to a gun and her own personal experiences with domestic violence when she was growing up.Feb. 4, 2023

