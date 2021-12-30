Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy
Rep. Debbie Dingell joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss why it is important to fight against Republican efforts to upend democracy and the necessity for Americans to “have confidence” in the integrity of elections.Dec. 30, 2021
