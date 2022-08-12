Rep. Demings: Rubio’s attacks on FBI raid ‘disgraceful’

After saying in 2016 that Trump couldn’t be trusted with the nuclear codes, Sen. Rubio defended Trump and criticized the FBI, but has been silent after Attorney General Garland called to unseal the search warrant. Rep. Val Demings tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Rubio threw law enforcement under the bus for “political gain” and says his rhetoric comparing the U.S. to third world dictatorships is “dangerous.”Aug. 12, 2022