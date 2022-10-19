Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate

How the economy could really affect the midterm elections05:15
- Now Playing
Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate03:00
- UP NEXT
Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting08:14
Evan McMullin: GOP Sen. Lee embodies politics of ‘extremism’05:42
Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.05:14
Katyal: Trump getting ‘handed loss after loss in the courts’04:31
'I want to punch him out': Pelosi on Trump saying he'd come to Capitol on Jan. 605:53
Tribe: Trump didn’t have a good day, but the rule of law did04:30
Lawrence on Trump’s angry reaction to Supreme Court decision07:33
Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is a ‘dangerous’ election denier03:02
Sen. Hassan: Bolduc trying to 'mislead' voters over 'election denials’04:40
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.10:43
Fetterman: I'll be better in January, Oz will 'still be a fraud'08:25
Prof. Tribe lays out how many crimes AG Garland could indict Trump with04:19
Lawrence: DOJ appears to crush every Trump argument in new filing06:11
'I've gone too far to turn back': Maddow reveals threat to U.S. 'lost to history'10:05
Lawrence: Donald Trump has confessed07:37
Uvalde school district suspends entire police force03:45
Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has ‘dangerous positions’ and ‘can’t be trusted’07:20
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble04:24
How the economy could really affect the midterm elections05:15
- Now Playing
Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate03:00
- UP NEXT
Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting08:14
Evan McMullin: GOP Sen. Lee embodies politics of ‘extremism’05:42
Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.05:14
Katyal: Trump getting ‘handed loss after loss in the courts’04:31
Play All