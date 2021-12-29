Rep. DelBene: ‘Congress needs to act’ to pass Build Back Better
Moderate New Democrat Coalition Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss a path forward for the Build Back Better Act, the impact of the extended Child Tax Credit and the need to pass the social policy legislation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.Dec. 29, 2021
