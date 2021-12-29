IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. DelBene: ‘Congress needs to act’ to pass Build Back Better

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Pres. Obama: 'The world is better' because of Harry Reid

    07:54

  • Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients

    03:57

  • Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

    05:02

  • ‘There’s no out-organizing’ voter suppression laws

    05:11

  • Kamala Harris’s successes overlooked by political media

    04:42

  • Biden touts success averting supply chain disaster

    05:21

  • How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy

    04:41

  • Give the gift of KINDness this holiday season

    01:30

  • FDA approves Pfizer Covid pill as omicron surges

    03:19

  • Rep. Jayapal: Joe Manchin wants the President to succeed

    02:41

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jim Jordan ‘moonwalking away’ from testifying to Jan. 6 cmte.

    04:47

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn on breakthrough Covid diagnosis: 'I feel great'

    07:30

  • Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime

    01:10

  • A KIND holiday gift for anyone on your list

    01:20

  • Harvard professor: U.S. Constitution has 'anti-democratic' elements

    05:00

  • Steve Schmidt: Even if he runs, 2024 election isn't about Trump

    03:03

  • Lawrence: Trump will never admit what he did on January 6

    07:27

  • Lawrence: Manchin's ‘no’ doesn't mean that Biden's agenda is dead

    11:12

The Last Word

Rep. DelBene: ‘Congress needs to act’ to pass Build Back Better

03:23

Moderate New Democrat Coalition Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss a path forward for the Build Back Better Act, the impact of the extended Child Tax Credit and the need to pass the social policy legislation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.Dec. 29, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Rep. DelBene: ‘Congress needs to act’ to pass Build Back Better

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Pres. Obama: 'The world is better' because of Harry Reid

    07:54

  • Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients

    03:57

  • Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

    05:02

  • ‘There’s no out-organizing’ voter suppression laws

    05:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All