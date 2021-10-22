Rep. Dean: Jan. 6 was an ‘attack on Americans by Americans’

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean joins Lawrence O’Donnell to react to Attorney General Merrick Garland telling House lawmakers that the Justice Dept. will be following ‘facts and the law’ as it considers prosecuting former Trump aide Steve Bannon for defying a January 6 Select Committee’s subpoena. Dean also reflects on the horror that was visited on the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.Oct. 22, 2021