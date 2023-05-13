Rep. Crockett: Republicans trying to stay in power by cheating

Republicans are 'waging a war on my family' father of trans kid says09:58
Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting04:26
- Now Playing
Rep. Crockett: Republicans trying to stay in power by cheating05:19
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump town hall failure proves media can't use 'conventional tools' with him15:53
Trump suggests arming teachers to deal with school shootings at CNN town hall03:01
'Reckless & Dangerous': Rep. Jeffries blasts Trump for urging GOP to default12:25
'Mr. President, if you're listening...': Laurence Tribe on how to end GOP debt default crisis05:28
Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump19:07
Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen08:50
Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?03:06
Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘06:17
Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’04:23
Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry06:38
Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction02:36
Colin Allred on running against Ted Cruz: He only cares about himself05:43
Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?13:26
Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.10:29
Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis07:21
Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices’ behavior is starting to ‘alarm’ other judges04:32
Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules12:42
Republicans are 'waging a war on my family' father of trans kid says09:58
Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting04:26
- Now Playing
Rep. Crockett: Republicans trying to stay in power by cheating05:19
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump town hall failure proves media can't use 'conventional tools' with him15:53
Trump suggests arming teachers to deal with school shootings at CNN town hall03:01
'Reckless & Dangerous': Rep. Jeffries blasts Trump for urging GOP to default12:25
Play All