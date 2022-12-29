IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

04:03

Congressman Colin Allred of Texas, a former voting rights attorney, joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, which was included as a provision in the omnibus government funding bill passed by Congress last week.Dec. 29, 2022

