Rep. Jamaal Bowman joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss his arrest, along with dozens of demonstrators, during a protest this week urging Senate action on voting rights. He also says he was “not surprised” by McConnell’s comments about Black voters: “Many of my colleagues carry unconscious racism and implicit bias with them, and you can see it revealed in terms of how they legislate.”Jan. 22, 2022
Anti-vaxers hide behind false claims of freedom from mandates
05:40
Now Playing
Rep. Bowman arrested during voting rights protest
09:13
UP NEXT
AZ Secy. of State: ‘If we don't have voting rights, we don't have a democracy’
02:58
Rep. Schiff: Outtakes of Trump’s Jan. 6 video to rioters ‘likely exist’
01:35
'It's completely insane': Jan. 6 Cmte.’s letter to Ivanka shows Trump White House chaos
06:30
Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy