Rep. Barbara Lee: GOP extremists’ ‘do-nothing agenda’ jeopardizes domestic and foreign policy
May 27, 202409:09

The Last Word

Rep. Barbara Lee: GOP extremists’ ‘do-nothing agenda’ jeopardizes domestic and foreign policy

09:09

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang to explain the importance of President Biden’s meeting with Kenya’s President Ruto and why House Speaker Mike Johnson blamed “scheduling” for not inviting President Ruto to speak before a joint session of Congress.May 27, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

