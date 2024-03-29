IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Andy Kim: Trump and Sen. Menendez shouldn't get classified briefings
March 29, 202403:17
    Rep. Andy Kim: Trump and Sen. Menendez shouldn't get classified briefings

The Last Word

Rep. Andy Kim: Trump and Sen. Menendez shouldn't get classified briefings

03:17

The House is expected to debate legislation prohibiting lawmakers and candidates charged with certain crimes from receiving classified information, which would likely apply to former President Donald Trump and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez. New Jersey Democratic Congressman Andy Kim, who is running to unseat Sen. Menendez, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.March 29, 2024

    Rep. Andy Kim: Trump and Sen. Menendez shouldn't get classified briefings

