Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy08:41
Rep. Andy Kim: Republicans embracing Trump after Jan. 6 are 'cowards'05:25
Rep. Raskin: To know the law is to understand Trump is disqualified from office09:33
‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges08:45
'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 607:37
Biden on 2024 election: 'Your freedom is on the ballot'02:07
Biden: 'Trump did nothing' to stop Jan. 6 Capitol riot02:04
Rep. Torres reflects on 'horrific' events of Jan. 6 three years later06:03
Governor Shapiro calls on voters to 'protect our democracy'11:05
Mika: Tomorrow marks three years since 'America came close to losing its democracy'03:23
Garland: Jan. 6 was an 'unprecedented attack' on our government03:37
'I never thought I'd be here': Fmr law enforcement officers reflect on Jan 6, three years later10:46
'I want a voice at the table': Fmr. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn announces run for Congress01:44
Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary address moved up a day due to weather02:04
Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot08:05
Lawrence: Trump wants a SCOTUS with three Trump justices to save his candidacy03:37
Most Americans still blame Trump for violence on January 6: Poll05:40
Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept05:24
'More than a century too late': Raskin schools Republicans over 14th Amendment complaints10:01
Rep. Raskin: To know the law is to understand Trump is disqualified from office09:33
‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges08:45
'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 607:37
Biden on 2024 election: 'Your freedom is on the ballot'02:07
