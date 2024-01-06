IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy

    Rep. Andy Kim: Republicans embracing Trump after Jan. 6 are 'cowards'

    Rep. Raskin: To know the law is to understand Trump is disqualified from office

  • ‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges

  • 'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 6

  • Biden on 2024 election: 'Your freedom is on the ballot'

  • Biden: 'Trump did nothing' to stop Jan. 6 Capitol riot

  • Rep. Torres reflects on 'horrific' events of Jan. 6 three years later

  • Governor Shapiro calls on voters to 'protect our democracy' 

  • Mika: Tomorrow marks three years since 'America came close to losing its democracy'

  • Garland: Jan. 6 was an 'unprecedented attack' on our government

  • 'I never thought I'd be here': Fmr law enforcement officers reflect on Jan 6, three years later

  • 'I want a voice at the table': Fmr. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn announces run for Congress 

  • Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary address moved up a day due to weather 

  • Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

  • Lawrence: Trump wants a SCOTUS with three Trump justices to save his candidacy

  • Most Americans still blame Trump for violence on January 6: Poll

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

  • 'More than a century too late': Raskin schools Republicans over 14th Amendment complaints

The Last Word

Rep. Andy Kim: Republicans embracing Trump after Jan. 6 are 'cowards'

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Andy Kim, who was photographed cleaning the Capitol Rotunda hours after the January 6th insurrection three years ago, reacts to Republicans now embracing Donald Trump after that dark day in history and discusses his primary challenge against indicted Sen. Robert Menendez for his U.S. Senate seat.Jan. 6, 2024

