    Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

    05:21
    Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

    06:26

  • ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

    01:28

  • Lawrence: Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the insurrection

    14:51

  • Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

    04:17

  • Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

    15:05

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

    03:24

  • Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

    06:36

  • Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

    04:38

  • Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

    04:42

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17

  • Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

    15:24

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

  • The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

    05:42

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

    03:03

  • GOP blocks bill protecting right to travel for abortion

    07:53

  • Former D.A. on why ‘speech and debate’ protections don’t apply to Sen. Lindsey Graham

    02:59

  • NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer

    03:11

  • Lawrence: ‘Police fear the AR-15’

    15:17

The Last Word

Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

05:21

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss reforms to the Electoral Count Act which was unveiled by a group of bipartisan senators and the bill’s critics. Rep. Allred calls the framework a “good first step but it is certainly not enough.”  July 26, 2022

